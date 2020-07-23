Farm Bureau Foundation Makes Ag Education More Accessible

New resources and $17,000 in grants from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture provide educators and parents with tools for all types of classrooms.

Parents and teachers can use the online resources for in-person, virtual, or at-home learning. Also, announced Wednesday, the foundation is awarding 17,000 to educators and communities through the White-Reinhardt Fund for Education program this fall.

Ten classroom and community ag literacy projects across the country will receive $1,000 each to build on their efforts. New this year, the foundation is also awarding resource grants to provide funds for educators to purchase ag literacy resources from the Ag Foundation store.

Seventy educators from across the country will each receive a $100 gift card for use at the Ag Foundation’s online store. Foundation Executive Director Daniel Meloy says, “The Ag Foundation is committed to reaching students where they are to help them continue to learn where their food comes from, in the most engaging ways possible.” Find the resources at agfoundation.org.