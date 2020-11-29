class="post-template-default single single-post postid-499468 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Farm Rescue shifts to help farmers sickened by coronavirus

BY AP | November 29, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Farm Rescue shifts to help farmers sickened by coronavirus

A North Dakota-based volunteer organization that helps farmers when they are injured or otherwise impaired says it has helped a number of Midwest farmers who were incapacitated by the coronavirus.

Since 2005, Farm Rescue has helped more than 700 farm families that have been unable to plant, harvest or feed livestock due to injury, illness or natural disaster.

Founder Bill Gross says some farmers apply for help using an online application while others are referred to the organization, which has more than 1,000 volunteers all over the U.S. Farm Rescue will stream a country music benefit concert on YouTube on Dec. 9.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: