Farm-to-table dining takes on new meaning amid pandemic

BY AP | June 8, 2020
Some food producers who supply everything from lobsters to vegetables are selling their products direct to consumers as a way to weather the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak has stressed supply chains, shuttered restaurants and changed the way people buy food, leaving some producers scrambling for a new way to get food to the people.

The farm-to-table movement in the U.S. has grown in recent years as consumers have put a premium on locally sourced food. But now it’s growing out of necessity because of the challenges the coronavirus has caused to the economics of the American food supply.

