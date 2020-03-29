class="post-template-default single single-post postid-451325 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Farm workers key to keeping US fed are wary of virus spread

BY Associated Press | March 29, 2020
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California farms are still working to supply food to much of the United States amid the coronavirus. But some farm workers are anxious about the virus spreading among them.

Many travel in groups to fields and say employers show no regard for social distancing. Some farms are keeping workers spaced out and asking them to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer. But an industry group says the distancing measures can be inefficient and costly. If workers are sidelined by illness, it could jeopardize crop yields and disrupt the food supply.

United Farm Workers is using the moment to push for longstanding requests like removing hurdles to sick pay.

