FFA Foundation grant to boost Ag education in Minatare

BY News Release / Scott Miller | October 14, 2019
Agriculture education students in Minatare will be seeing some new equipment in the near future, thanks to a grant from the Nebraska FFA Foundation.

The Minatare FFA Chapter has been awarded $2,000 for welding equipment, specifically a plasma cutter and TIG welder, some of the newest technologies in welding, metallurgy and product assembly.

Nicole Sorensen, Minatare Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor, says the grant will give Minatare students the ability to take their welding and metalworking skills one step further as they progress from beginning to advanced coursework.

The grant program, in its third year, supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experiences.

Funds are provided by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and its general fund donors.

