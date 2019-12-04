class="post-template-default single single-post postid-424628 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Final Bell Wednesday with Arlan Suderman INTL FCStone *AUDIO*

BY Clay Patton | December 4, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
Final Bell Wednesday with Arlan Suderman INTL FCStone *AUDIO*

Arlan Suderman, INTL FCStone, has a lot to discuss on the Fontanelle Final Bell starting in the grains. Suderman looks at the bushels still in the field across the US as 2019 winds down. Then the conversation turns global with a look at South American soybeans and wheat exports.

Suderman also dives into the current diplomatic state between the US and China and the odds of phase one trade deal coming to fruition. The currency markets are keeping a close eye on the progress of the trade talks and it could im

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments