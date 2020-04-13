First case of COVID-19 found at Lincoln Premium Poultry

Lincoln Premium Poultry announced their first case of COVID-19 today.

“The employee worked in what we refer to as the ‘2nd processing’ part of the building and was on 2nd shift, which runs in the evening and has fewer employees at this time. The person did not engage with many employees the last day they were in our facility, which was last Wednesday, April 8. We have arranged a deep clean of all areas of our facility and work will continue as scheduled.” said Jessica Kolterman, Director of Corporate and External Affairs.

Lincoln Premium Poultry had previously limited visitors to the facility, implemented additional cleaning measures, changed cafeteria procedures, is taking the temperature of all entering their facilities and has provided masks to their workforce. This virus is not foodborne and cannot be transmitted through food or potable water.

“Our thoughts are with our employee as they go through this, and we wish them a speedy recovery. They are self-isolating at home with pay. The two team members who were potentially exposed are also self-isolating at home with pay. We are very proud of our employees who are working on the front lines of this virus each day to keep food on the table for American families and will continue to do everything we can to protect them.” said Kolterman.

Lincoln Premium Poultry was founded in 2016 in Fremont, Nebraska and began operations on September 9, 2019.