Fischer introduces legislation for the safe transport of ag and livestock products

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer has introduced Legislation to extend hours of service exemptions in agriculture to year-round.

The bill would amend the Moter Carrier Safety Improvement Act of 1999 to modify certain ag exemptions.

Know as the Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety (HAULS) Act, Fischer says the bill builds on her previous work to ensure ag and livestock haulers can continue feeding the nation.

Specifically, the HAULS Act would:

Eliminate the requirement that ag and livestock hours-of-service (HOS) exemptions only apply during state-designated planting and harvesting seasons Amend and clarify the definition of “agricultural commodities” based on feedback provided by agriculture and livestock organizations Authorize a 150 air-mile exemption from HOS requirements on the destination side of a haul for ag and livestock haulers

Fischer’s legislation has the support of numerous farm groups, including the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Cattlemen.

“The HAULS Act would help mitigate situations where a hauler is forced to choose between compliance with federal law or the health and welfare of the livestock on board,” said Nebraska Cattlemen president Ken Herz.