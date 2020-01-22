Fischer Participates in Senate Signing of USMCA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today joined Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), as well as Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and several other of her Senate colleagues, for the Senate signing of the bipartisan United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Implementation Act.

Senator Fischer’s full remarks:

I just want to thank Chairman Grassley. He has been very tenacious on getting this agreement done.

And the other guy who has been tenacious for a number of years is Chairman Roberts.

To have them both chair these important committees and be able to continue to advocate for trade agreements, which are so important for our states, has been tremendous.

Thanks to the president for sticking with this, for keeping his words.

And thank you to Ambassador Lighthizer, because he really pushed on this as well and was able to get it across the finish line.

This is a remarkable achievement—to be able to have a bipartisan trade agreement that passed overwhelmingly in the United States Senate.

Agriculture is the economic engine of my state, of Nebraska.

One in four jobs are directly related to production agriculture.

54,000 jobs are related in Nebraska to exports.

$13.8 billion in economic activity from my state is related to agriculture.

To be able to have these kind of agreements, whether it is USMCA or a trade agreement with China or a great agreement now with Japan that we have and now we are looking over into the UK and the EU, and really all across the globe, in order to find more customers for the great products that we produce.

Whether it’s in ag, manufacturing, or small businesses, families and communities across Nebraska are going to benefit from all of these trade agreements.

I’m just really proud of the work we have been able to do in working together with the administration and with my great colleagues here in the United States Senate in order to get these agreements done, and especially the USMCA, with our top two trading partners, Mexico and Canada.

Thank you.