Fischer Statement on Senate Passing USMCA

BY Senator Deb Fischer Release | January 16, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement today after the Senate passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“Nebraska’s families, ag producers, and manufacturers depend on access to Canada and Mexico, our state’s two largest export markets. I am happy that Congress got this deal done and look forward to President Trump signing it, securing great opportunities for Nebraska.”

 

Nebraska Ag and Manufacturing Information:

–        In 2017, Nebraska sent nearly 900 million dollars of ag products to Mexico and nearly 450 million dollars of ag products to Canada

–        Agriculture trade between Canada and Mexico supports nearly 54,000 Nebraska jobs

–        The value of total Nebraska exports to Mexico and Canada in 2018 was $3.5 billion

–        More than 300 Nebraska manufacturing firms depend on exports to Mexico and Canada

–        In 2018, Nebraska exported $2.2 billion in manufacturing goods to Mexico and Canada

