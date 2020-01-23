Fontanelle Final Bell Thursday with Heather Ramsey of the ARC Group

Heather Ramsey of the ARC Group joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to discuss her recent trip with Nebraska LEAD through Costa Rica and Brazil. Ramsey highlights that Brazil’s current soybean crop looks to be a bumper crop. Going forward she believes Brazil will continue to push record harvest as they increase both their infrastructure and production capabilities.

Ramsey then looks at the current basis levels of corn across the midwest and why it might be time to look at move old crop bushels. Although were still months away from planting it’s a great time to look at your marketing strategy for the 2020 growing season .