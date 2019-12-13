Forward Together the Theme of 4th Annual Grower’s Gala

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation held its fourth annual Grower’s Gala on Dec. 9, during the 2019 Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Convention. The evening included a dinner sponsored by Farm Bureau Bank, a live auction, and entertainment by the Bobby Layne Orchestra.

Lancaster County Farm Bureau sponsored the annual “deck of cards” raffle, and Andy DeVries of Keith County Farm Bureau was the lucky winner of a Browning Citori CX White Shotgun.

“This year, the Grower’s Gala provided an opportunity to pause and reflect on the historic storm and flood damage of 2019 as well as the inspiring generosity and resilience that followed. While many are still working on clean-up and rebuilding, it was nice to recognize the progress and continued support of farm and ranch families,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director.

Thanks to the generosity of donor Charles W. Herbster of Falls City, Neb., a matching gift doubled the first $25,000 raised at the Grower’s Gala. Totals for the evening topped $63,000 to support the Foundation’s programs including Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom, the Ag Pen Pal program, scholarships and awards, and consumer engagement efforts.

“At a time when so many rural Nebraskans are hurting, the mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation – to create a Nebraska where all value the contributions of agriculture– is more important than ever. The support shown at the Grower’s Gala reinforces the strength we have when we move forward together,” said Schafer.

Special thanks to auctioneer Rick Shoemaker of Huss Livestock Market, LLC, and the following live auction and raffle donors: County Farm Bureaus: Antelope, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Cedar, Cheyenne, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dixon, Douglas, Garfield, Hall, Hitchcock, Holt, Keith, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, McPherson, Pierce, Red Willow, Rock, Sheridan, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Wayne, and Wheeler. Nebraska Farm Bureau member benefit partners: AgriVision Equipment Group – Pender, Case IH Agriculture, Certified Piedmontese Beef, Farm Bureau Bank, Grainger Industrial Supply, John Deere, Nebraska Star Beef, and Plains Equipment Group – North Platte. Additional supporters: 40 North, Amigo’s, Ashley Spitsnogle Artworks, Aurora Cooperative, Steve Benzel, Courtyard Marriott-Lincoln, Craft Axe Throwing, DEKALB, David Endorf, Fonner Park, Graduate Hotel, Tina Henderson, Autumn Jacobs, Terry and Shelley Keebler, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln Escape Room, Lincoln Residence Inn, Livewire Fence Supply, Jake Miller, Steve and Elma Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau, PepperJax Grill, Ramada Inn Midtown-Grand Island, The Rabbit Hole Bakery, Jay Rempe, Rob Robertson, Jerry and Patty Shorney, and T&H Meat Co.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit www.nefbfoundation.org.