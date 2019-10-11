class="post-template-default single single-post postid-413570 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Friday Fontanelle Final Bell

BY Susan Littlefield | October 11, 2019
RRN photo

Day after WASDE.  Highlights of corn & beans.  Some of the key points to keep in mind going forward.  Until we have a trade agreement, we don’t have a trade agreement.  Tough growing season & slow harvest.  We got the early frost.  Friendly S&D report.  Will we see a basis change with the continued harvest delays?  7-10 days in the Dakota’s.

