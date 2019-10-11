Day after WASDE. Highlights of corn & beans. Some of the key points to keep in mind going forward. Until we have a trade agreement, we don’t have a trade agreement. Tough growing season & slow harvest. We got the early frost. Friendly S&D report. Will we see a basis change with the continued harvest delays? 7-10 days in the Dakota’s.
Friday Fontanelle Final Bell
RRN photo
