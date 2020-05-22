class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463192 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Fridays in the Field | Episode 1 with Matthew Hiebner of Henderson

BY RRN Staff | May 22, 2020
Matthew Hiebner | Fridays in the Field | Brought to you by FNBO

We’re back with another year of Fridays in the Field! Join Shalee Peters in south-central Nebraska for the first episode!

Shalee will be following Matthew Hiebner of rural Henderson, Nebraska, this growing season. Hiebner joined the family farm following college.

Hiebner primarily grows corn, mixing soybeans into the rotation to help control rootworm and other diseases. He also raises cattle.

This year, Hiebner is experimenting with relay cropping, where a second crop is planted into the cornfields.

VIDEO: Ep. 1 – Matthew Hiebner | Fridays in the Field | Brought to you by FNBO

