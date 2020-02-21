FSIS Announces Food Inspector Recruitment Events in Nebraska

WASHINGTON, February 25, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is holding various recruitment events in Nebraska in March to hire food safety inspectors.

FSIS is the agency responsible for protecting the public’s health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry and processed egg products. Inspectors account for the largest category of employees in the agency, with over 7,500 nationwide. They play a critical role in protecting public health by inspecting all FSIS-regulated products before they can be sold to consumers.

At the recruitment events, potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply and receive assistance with the USAJOBS application process.

When: Tuesday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Kearney Public Library, 2020 1st Ave., Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

When: Thursday, March 5 to Friday, March 6, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Nebraska Department of Labor – Columbus Career Center, 3100 23rd St., Suite 22, Columbus, Nebraska 68601.