Futures One Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

Corn harvested was 52% and soybeans harvested was 75% as of Sunday, Nov. 3, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report. Overall harvest is steadily continuing, but is still well behind. Northern states exemplify this with North Dakota only at 10% complete 50% behind the five year average. Missouri and Minnesota are the last two states that have yet to break 60% complete of soybean harvest.
Winter wheat was 89% planted, 71% emerged and was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….
Clay Patton has more on the report here:
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Mature
|96
|93
|100
|100
|Corn Harvested
|52
|41
|74
|75
|Soybeans Harvested
|75
|62
|81
|87
|Winter Wheat Planted
|89
|85
|83
|88
|Winter Wheat Emerged
|71
|63
|69
|74
|Cotton Harvested
|53
|46
|48
|51
|Sorghum Harvested
|78
|65
|62
|72
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|10
|29
|47
|11
|3
|9
|30
|47
|11
|4
|8
|20
|48
|20
|Winter Wheat
|4
|9
|30
|45
|12
|4
|9
|31
|44
|12
|3
|9
|37
|42
|9
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|5
|11
|63
|21
|6
|13
|62
|19
|4
|8
|66
|22
|Subsoil Moisture
|5
|14
|65
|16
|7
|15
|63
|15
|5
|12
|67
|16