Futures One Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

Corn harvested was 52% and soybeans harvested was 75% as of Sunday, Nov. 3, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report. Overall harvest is steadily continuing, but is still well behind. Northern states exemplify this with North Dakota only at 10% complete 50% behind the five year average. Missouri and Minnesota are the last two states that have yet to break 60% complete of soybean harvest.

Winter wheat was 89% planted, 71% emerged and was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

Clay Patton has more on the report here:

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Mature 96 93 100 100 Corn Harvested 52 41 74 75 Soybeans Harvested 75 62 81 87 Winter Wheat Planted 89 85 83 88 Winter Wheat Emerged 71 63 69 74 Cotton Harvested 53 46 48 51 Sorghum Harvested 78 65 62 72

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 10 29 47 11 3 9 30 47 11 4 8 20 48 20 Winter Wheat 4 9 30 45 12 4 9 31 44 12 3 9 37 42 9

