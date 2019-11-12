Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn harvested was 66% and soybeans harvested was 85% as of Sunday, Nov. 10, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report. The report, which is normally released on Mondays, was delayed until Tuesday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Winter wheat was 92% planted, 78% emerged and was rated 54% in good-to-excellent condition.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

Clay Patton has the report details here.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Harvested 66 52 83 85 Soybeans Harvested 85 75 87 92 Winter Wheat Planted 92 89 88 92 Winter Wheat Emerged 78 71 76 81 Cotton Harvested 62 53 53 59 Sorghum Harvested 88 78 72 80

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 3 10 33 43 11 4 9 30 45 12 3 9 34 45 9

