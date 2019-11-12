class="post-template-default single single-post postid-420446 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Futures One Crop Progress Report

BY USDA/NASS DTN | November 12, 2019
Corn harvested was 66% and soybeans harvested was 85% as of Sunday, Nov. 10, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report. The report, which is normally released on Mondays, was delayed until Tuesday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Winter wheat was 92% planted, 78% emerged and was rated 54% in good-to-excellent condition.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Harvested 66 52 83 85
Soybeans Harvested 85 75 87 92
Winter Wheat Planted 92 89 88 92
Winter Wheat Emerged 78 71 76 81
Cotton Harvested 62 53 53 59
Sorghum Harvested 88 78 72 80

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Winter Wheat 3 10 33 43 11 4 9 30 45 12 3 9 34 45 9

National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR
Topsoil Moisture 4 12 66 18 5 11 63 21 3 8 66 23
Subsoil Moisture 5 14 66 15 5 14 65 16 5 11 65 19
