Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn harvested was 66% and soybeans harvested was 85% as of Sunday, Nov. 10, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report. The report, which is normally released on Mondays, was delayed until Tuesday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
Winter wheat was 92% planted, 78% emerged and was rated 54% in good-to-excellent condition.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….
Clay Patton has the report details here.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Harvested
|66
|52
|83
|85
|Soybeans Harvested
|85
|75
|87
|92
|Winter Wheat Planted
|92
|89
|88
|92
|Winter Wheat Emerged
|78
|71
|76
|81
|Cotton Harvested
|62
|53
|53
|59
|Sorghum Harvested
|88
|78
|72
|80
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Winter Wheat
|3
|10
|33
|43
|11
|4
|9
|30
|45
|12
|3
|9
|34
|45
|9
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|4
|12
|66
|18
|5
|11
|63
|21
|3
|8
|66
|23
|Subsoil Moisture
|5
|14
|66
|15
|5
|14
|65
|16
|5
|11
|65
|19