G-Three Cattle Company to host field day August 18th

TOPEKA, Kan. — Educational sessions for the August 18 KLA/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day near Uniontown will include a panel discussion on the utilization of cover crop grazing systems, an outlook on the markets and the factors that affect them, optimizing cowherd efficiency and combating ag stress. The event will be hosted by G-Three Cattle Company, owned by the George family, in honor of Darrel George.

K-State extension beef systems specialist Jaymelynn Farney and Jared Pollock and Gale George, both of G-Three Cattle Company, will discuss the management considerations of utilizing annual forages as a grazing source and how to implement and incorporate these systems. Tanner Ehmke, CoBank manager of knowledge exchange, will talk about market trends and provide an outlook based on his team’s research. K-State extension beef breeding and genetics specialist Bob Weaber will discuss what criteria to consider in determining an ideal mature cow weight. Kelsey Olson, deputy secretary of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, will highlight resources to assist farmers and ranchers in managing stress, financial and legal challenges and more.

The field day will begin with registration at 3:00 p.m. and include a free beef dinner at 6:45 p.m. The event will be set up to accommodate social distancing protocol. Masks will be available and hand sanitizer will be provided to each attendee.

The first field day will be held this Thursday (8/13) near Smith Center at W & S Ranch, owned by the Weltmer family. Both events are sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Bayer Animal Health. For more information and directions, click here. The educational sessions from each field day will be recorded and posted on the KLA website.