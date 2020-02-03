class="post-template-default single single-post postid-437737 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Germany’s Merkel meets food industry to discuss low prices

BY Alex Voichoskie | February 3, 2020
MGN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting food industry representatives to address concerns about the effect of rock-bottom supermarket prices for food on farmers and others.

Monday’s meeting at the chancellery follows occasional protests by farmers who claim that planned new environmental limits are overly restrictive and that the government is making it impossible for domestic agriculture to compete against imports.

Critics say pressure to push down prices weighs on animal protection efforts and environmental standards. The government has said it wants to address how to secure “appropriate” prices for high-quality food.

