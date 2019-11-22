Gobble ‘Til Ya Wobble – Friday Five (Nov. 22, 2019)

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to be thinking about this year’s menu! In this week’s Friday Five, Rebel and Alex share consumer tidbits about America’s favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

FRIDAY FIVE:

Turkey: Over 46 million turkeys are consumed every year during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Green Bean Casserole: In 2017, Green Giant set the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of green bean casserole with a casserole that weighed in at 637 pounds.

Cranberry Sauce: There are an average of 200 cranberries packed into every can of cranberry sauce.

Sweet Potatoes: Worldwide, the sweet potato is the sixth most important food crop after rice, wheat, potatoes, maize and cassava.

Pie: About 35% of Americans admit to eating pie for breakfast after the Thanksgiving holiday, and 1 in 5 Americans admit to having eaten an entire pie by themselves.