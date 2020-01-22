“Good Farmer to Great Manager” Record-Keeping Class Coming to York

The difference between a good farmer and a great manager often comes down to knowing the true financial position of a farm. Good records make it possible to track an operation’s financial position, while inaccurate records can lead to misguided management decisions.

Nebraska Extension’s “Good Farmer to Great Manager” record-keeping classes will teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operations. The two-part class is 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 and 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 in the York County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 2400 N. Nebraska Avenue in York.

Keeping good records is less about using certain software and more about gathering and organizing information, according to Tina Barrett, course instructor and executive director of Nebraska Farm Business Inc.

“In this class, you will learn about what information you should have easily available as part of your farm or ranch records,” she said. “When you have good records, everything from tax preparation, annual loan renewals and financial analysis becomes much easier. More importantly, it will allow you to make financial management decisions that improve your business.”

Topics include:

What are good records?

Getting good tax records

Moving to management records

Financial statements and ratios

The course is $50 per person, and class size is limited to 25 people. Register at https://wia.unl.edu/GFGM.

The course is hosted by Nebraska Extension. It is inspired by the educational program Annie’s Project, which is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.