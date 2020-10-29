Gov. Ricketts, Agriculture Director comment on EPA’s re-registration of Dicamba products

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director (NDA) Steve Wellman issued statements following a decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to re-register dicamba products.

“I welcome the recent decision by the EPA to approve registration for the ‘over-the-top’ dicamba products,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The agency’s transparent process provides certainty to Nebraska farmers and ranchers in a year where things have been anything but normal. Our producers now have the necessary information to make confident decisions when it comes to spring planting in 2021 and for the next few years to come.”

“The EPA’s recent dicamba decision is welcome news for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and the state of Nebraska – providing certainty for the industry when it’s needed most,” said Director Wellman. “This outcome, based on science and stakeholder input, will allow Nebraskans the appropriate time needed to make informed decisions prior to the 2021 planting season. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture will continue to work in partnership with the EPA to properly enforce this decision and respond to requests to adopt the new label and register products in Nebraska.”