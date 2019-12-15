Leaders and Organizations Comment on Finalization of “Phase One” China Deal

Following the announcement last week of the “Phase One” US China trade deal Governor Ricketts weighed in on the conversation.

“President Trump’s relentless focus on right-sizing our trade relationship with China is critically important for Nebraska. Since 2012, China’s imports from Nebraska have declined. Nebraskans would like to see more consistent trade, and a Phase One agreement creates the opportunity for that to happen. The U.S. must stay the course on addressing remaining priorities in our national interest in Phase Two.”

Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts also commented on the trade deal,

“Kansas Farm Bureau is pleased to see the United States and China have reached a deal to lessen trade barriers between the two countries. We commend President Trump on this first step in resolving the trade dispute. China is an important market for Kansas farmers and ranchers, and we urge both countries to continue working to create a free and fair market.

I’ve always said Kansas farmers and ranchers want trade, not aid.The commitment from China to make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods is a positive step in that direction. I know Kansas farmers and ranchers are capable and willing to fulfill whatever the market demands.”

Given that China is likely to increase exports of meat into the country US Meat Export Federation CEO Dan Halstrom was also excited to see the trade deal,

China is the world’s largest and fastest-growing destination for imported red meat, and the U.S. industry is excited about the prospects for expanded opportunities in China. We look forward to learning more details about this Phase One agreement.

U.S. pork and beef products have been subject to burdensome retaliatory duties in China since 2018, and this has made it very difficult for the U.S. industry to capitalize on China’s rapidly growing need for high-quality proteins. But long before retaliatory duties entered the picture, non-tariff barriers were a major, persistent obstacle for U.S. exporters looking to expand their business in China. USMEF thanks the Trump administration for bringing these issues to the forefront in an effort to persuade China to follow international standards for red meat trade.