Grain bin breaks record for largest in the world

With the capacity to hold 2.2 million bushels, a grain bin in Iowa is set to break the record for the world’s largest free-span bin.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. designed and manufactured the grain bin, with a diameter of 165 feet.

The bin, being build for an ethanol production plant in Mason City, Iowa, will include 30 rings with a peak height of 155 feet and 7 inches. Construction is expected to be complete in May or June of 2021.

The ground was broken for the new bin on September 14, 2020, at Golden Grain Energy.

“Sukup constantly strives push the boundaries of innovation, while maintaining the excellent customer service and high quality that the agriculture industry has come to expect of us as a family owned company,” said Steve Sukup, President and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing. “We are thrilled to again have achieved the mile stone of designing and manufacturing the largest freestanding grain bin in the world.”

The previous record-holding bin has a diameter of 156 feet, which Sukup also manufactured and designed.