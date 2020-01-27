Group’s video shows suffering at Iowa lawmaker’s pig farm

An animal welfare group that gained access to an Iowa lawmaker’s hog farm has posted a video and photos online that show pigs suffering and even dying in what appear to be inhumane conditions.

Members of California-based Direct Action Everywhere entered a hog farm owned by Iowa Sen. Ken Rozenboom last April through an unlocked door.

Rozenboom says the farm was managed then by others who didn’t follow proper animal care protocols. He says his family is overseeing operations and properly caring for animals.

Rozenboom managed a law passed last year that heightens trespass penalties for undercover operations on farms.