Grow with the Flow | Friday Five | June 12, 2020

BY Alex Voichoskie | June 12, 2020
June is National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month, so Rebel and Alex visited Grow with the Flow near Denton, NE to learn about an alternative way to grow fresh produce.

Aquaponics is a form of agriculture that combines aquaculture with hydroponics.

Follow Grow with the Flow on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, or visit gwtfaquaponics.com.

STORIES:

5) Aquaponics = Aquaculture + Hydroponics

4) Benefits of Aquaponics

3) Aquaponics Supplies Fresh Produce

2) Fish, Plants Create Symbiotic Environment

1) Grow with the Flow near Denton, NE

