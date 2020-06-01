Growth Energy Celebrates the First Anniversary of Year-Round E15

This weekend marked the first anniversary of the Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule that allowed American drivers to purchase ethanol year-round.

The rule was issued on May 31 of 2019. It lifted summertime E15 restrictions and represented the culmination of a ten-year campaign that began with Growth Energy’s 2009 “Green Jobs Waiver” petition, which first opened E15 to all model year 2001 or newer light-duty vehicles.

“COVID-19 slowed fuel demand in recent months, but the promise of E15 remains stronger than ever as we mark the first anniversary of year-round sales,” says Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “This was a landmark victory for our members, congressional champions, retail partners, and consumers across the country who fought by our side to lift outdated barriers to higher-octane, lower-carbon fuel options.”

As drivers begin to return to the roads, Skor says E15 is likely poised for rapid growth. In fact, a recent survey shows that 65 percent of American drivers have big plans for extra summer travel once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. “We already know that customers who try E15 are coming back, again and again, to take advantage of this more affordable and cleaner fuel,” Skor adds. “Last summer alone, E15 sales jumped 46 percent on a per-store basis from the previous year thanks to year-round sales.”