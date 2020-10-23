Guzman Photo Selected for Cover of a National Directory

KNEB and the Rural Radio Network would like to congratulate Chabella Guzman on the selection of one of her photos for the cover of a national publication.

The NAFB (National Association of Farm Broadcasters) picked Chabella’s photo of a Wyoming wheat field as the winning submission that will be featured as the cover of the organization’s 2021 membership directory.

The wheat soaking in the sun is part of several plots in a University of Wyoming variety trial project north of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.

For her winning submission, Chabella also received a VISA gift card from the NAFB. Once again, congratulations!