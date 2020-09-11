Hands-on ag classes adapt to health guidelines | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 16

Alex Voichoskie brings us the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, this time virtually.

Alex visits with Mark Duffek who farms in Dwight, Nebraska, and teaches agronomy courses at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Because the fall semester is in full swing at SCC, Mark and Alex connected via Zoom to discuss crop conditions and explore

Topics discussed:

Expedited maturity in corn, soybeans

Teaching role at SCC

Format of lab classes with health guidelines

Final preparation for harvest

