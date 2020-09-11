Hands-on ag classes adapt to health guidelines | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 16

Alex Voichoskie brings us the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, this time virtually.
Alex visits with Mark Duffek who farms in Dwight, Nebraska, and teaches agronomy courses at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Because the fall semester is in full swing at SCC, Mark and Alex connected via Zoom to discuss crop conditions and explore
Topics discussed:
Expedited maturity in corn, soybeans
Teaching role at SCC
Format of lab classes with health guidelines
Final preparation for harvest
