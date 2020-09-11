class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484507 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Hands-on ag classes adapt to health guidelines | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 16

BY RRN Staff | September 11, 2020
Alex Voichoskie brings us the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, this time virtually.

Alex visits with Mark Duffek who farms in Dwight, Nebraska, and teaches agronomy courses at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Because the fall semester is in full swing at SCC, Mark and Alex connected via Zoom to discuss crop conditions and explore

Topics discussed:

Expedited maturity in corn, soybeans
Teaching role at SCC
Format of lab classes with health guidelines
Final preparation for harvest

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
