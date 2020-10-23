Harvest begins to wrap up in Nebraska | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 22

The growing season is coming to an end for many producers in Nebraska, including Mark Duffek who farms near Dwight.

Duffek said he completed harvest last Saturday. While his soybean crop started out strong, dry conditions in the last few months had an impact on his final harvest. In addition, dry, windy conditions caused his corn to become brittle.

Overall, though, Duffek said he’s relieved to be done with harvest. Because he has a full-time professional career teaching at SCC in Beatrice, all of his harvesting is completed at night and over the weekend, with the help of his wife and neighbors.

Fridays in the Field is brought to you by FNBO, the Great Big Small Bank!