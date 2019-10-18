class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414914 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Harvest progress in eastern Nebraska – BigIron Realty’s Fridays in the Field (10/18/19)

BY RRN Staff | October 18, 2019
Happy Friday!

Time again for BigIron Realty‘s Fridays in the Field, a program where Rural Radio Network broadcasts check-in with a producer in Nebraska.

On this week’s edition, Bryce Doeschot visits with Lukas Fricke near Ulysses, Nebraska.

VIDEO: Harvest progress in eastern Nebraska

