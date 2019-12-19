Hemp grower shredded crop because THC too high

A hemp crop that had been grown under Nebraska license this year was shredded because its THC level was too high.

The grower was among 10 licensed this year by the Nebraska Agriculture Department following federal legalization of the low-THC version of the cannabis plant as an agricultural commodity. THC is the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported the errant crop focusing on hemp that produces CBD oil was grown near Rulo in southeastern Nebraska.

The department ordered the crop destroyed when the THC levels tested out above the legal maximum.