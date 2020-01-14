class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433286 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry

BY AP | January 14, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry
Researchers at the John C. Pair Horticultural Center near Wichita are growing industrial hemp to determine best practices for Kansas producers. (Courtesy of K-State Research and Extension)

Hemp growers and entrepreneurs rejoiced a year ago when U.S. lawmakers reclassified the plant as a legal agricultural crop.

Now, they worry their businesses could be crippled if federal policymakers move ahead with draft rules for growing the cannabis plant closely related to marijuana.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the comment period on its proposal by a month after farmers, processors and officials in nearly every state raised concerns.

Most of the anxiety involves how the government plans to test for THC, the high-inducing compound found in marijuana and hemp.

The USDA says it will analyze information from this year’s growing season before releasing its final rules, which would take effect in 2021.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments