Hours-Of-Service Legislation Will Provide Relief For Agricultural Haulers

Bipartisan legislation was introduced last week that would provide flexible relief from hours-of-service rules for agricultural haulers. The Responsible & Efficient Agriculture Destination Act would ensure the current hours-of-service exemption that applies to the 150-air-mile radius from the source of an agricultural commodity adds the same radius flexibility to the back end of a trip, or the destination. The bill also clarifies that this exemption would apply in every state year-round.

NCBA was instrumental in getting this bill introduced. According to NCBA President Jennifer Houston, it addresses the unique challenges livestock haulers face that those in other industries do not.