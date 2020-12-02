House Ag Chair nomination Thursday

House lawmakers will nominate the next House Agriculture Committee Chair Thursday. A committee spokesperson confirmed leadership will decide who to back for the position, according to the Hagstrom Report.

The two candidates being considered are David Scott, a Democrat from Georgia, and Jim Costa, a Democrat from California. Scott is next in line, seniority wise, and endorsed by outgoing chairman Collin Peterson. Peterson, a Democrat from Minnesota, lost his reelection bid. Once the 117th Congress is seated early next year, the full chamber will vote on leadership candidates.

Representative Marcia Fudge was also considering the leadership position, but is in the running to be the next Secretary of Agriculture. Other reported Agriculture Secretary candidates include former North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp, and Obama-era Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Robert Bonnie is leading the Agriculture Department transition team for the Biden administration. Bonnie served as undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment at USDA during the Obama Administration.