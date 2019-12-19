House expected to give Trump big win on trade

One day after impeaching President Donald Trump, the Democratic-led House is expected to overwhelmingly pass one of his signature priorities.

A bill implementing terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is expected to pass Thursday with bipartisan support. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues won key concessions from an administration anxious to pass the trade deal before next year’s election season makes that task more difficult.

The agreement is projected to have only a modest impact on the economy. But it gives lawmakers from both parties the chance to support an agreement that is attractive to farmers, ranchers and business owners.