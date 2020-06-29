Audio* Husker Harvest Days cancelled for 2020

For the first time in its history, Husker Harvest Days won’t go on.

Husker Harvest Days parent company Farm Progress made the announcement on Monday afternoon that the 2020 event will be cancelled. The company also called off the Farm Progress show, which would have been held in Boone, Iowa.

“In the best interest of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff, Farm Progress has made the difficult decision to cancel both shows in 2020 due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Farm Progress posted online.

Rural Radio Network Farm Director Susan Littlefield spoke with Matt Jungmann about the announcement…

Earlier this month, show management stated that Husker Harvest Days would still go on as planned, practicing social distancing guidelines and other health measures. However, Farm Progress Senior Vice President Don Tourte said that it quickly became evident that the situation across the country had changed rapidly.

“We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events,” Tourte said. “They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”

A virtual experience is being planned in place of the annual shows.