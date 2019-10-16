I-29 Moo University to offer California dairy tours and World Ag Expo trip

Lincoln, Nebraska, October 16, 2019 – The I-29 Moo University consortium of Extension dairy specialists from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota will host a “California Dairy Tours and World Ag Expo Trip” in the Fresno and Tulare, California areas on February 9-13, 2020. This tour is open to dairy producers and agri-business personnel.

The tour will focus on agriculture in California with an emphasis on dairy production. Participants will tour dairy farms in the Fresno and Tulare areas, spend one day at the World Ag Expo and another day touring local attractions and other California agriculture commodities.

“This tour provides Midwest dairy producers the opportunity to tour dairy farms in California and network with fellow dairy producers,” said Kim Clark, dairy extension educator at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. “We want dairy producers to experience California agriculture and dairy production.”

“We understand dairy producers are facing challenging times financially and with this year’s weather events,” said Tracey Erickson, dairy field specialist at South Dakota State University. “Thanks to the support of our sponsors, we are able to offer this trip at a discounted rate for dairy producers and our current year sponsors.”

Fees for the tour include airfare, hotel, most meals, bus transportation and fees for parks and World Ag Expo. Tour fees start at $1,100 for dairy producers for the double occupancy rate. The registration information and a $250 non-refundable deposit are due by November 1. Final payment is due by December 30.

For the full agenda for the trip and the fees, visit https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university/upcoming-events.

The I-29 Moo University Consortium connects extension dairy staff and dairy producers from North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, monthly e-newsletters and on-farm tours.

For more information and to register, contact Tracey Erickson at 605-882-5140 or Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu, or Kim Clark at 402-472-6065 or kimclark@unl.edu.