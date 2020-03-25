Implementation of China Agreement Continues

Implementation of the Phase One Agreement continues, according to the Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office. In a news release Tuesday, the two announced continued progress in the implementation of the agriculture-related provisions.

Among the recent actions, both countries signed a regionalization agreement that, in the event of a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza or virulent Newcastle disease in a particular region of the United States, China will allow U.S. poultry exports from unaffected areas.

China also notified the U.S. of proposed maximum residue levels for three hormones commonly used in U.S. beef production. U.S. beef producers, for the first time since 2003, will have access to nearly all beef products into China. U.S. pork producers will also be able to significantly expand the types of pork products shipped to China.

China also updated its list of U.S. facilities eligible to export distillers dried grains with solubles, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published a notice to facilitate the registration of animal feed manufacturing facilities for export to China.