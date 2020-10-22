class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492667 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Impossible Foods expanding, calls animal ag ‘most destructive technology on earth”

BY NAFB News Service | October 22, 2020
Impossible Foods is expanding its technology platform, accelerating product development, and plans to double its research and development team’s size over the next 12 months.

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes meat and dairy imitation products from plants. The company says the expansion helps it reach its goal to reverse global warming.

Impossible Foods takes aim at animal agriculture, calling it “the most destructive technology in human history.”

The company claims producing the Impossible Burger uses about 87 percent less water, generates about 89 percent less greenhouse gases and requires around 96 percent less land than conventional ground beef.

Impossible Foods is self-described as one of America’s fastest-growing brands and the leading driver of growth in the plant-based food category.

