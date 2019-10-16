Iowa Congresswoman Axne Statement on EPA’s Broken Promise

WASHINGTON-U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) released the following statement on today’s Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement undermining the Administration’s October 4th promise to ‘restore integrity’ to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS):

“This is insulting, deeply disappointing, but unfortunately, not surprising. Time and time again, this Administration comes to Iowa and pledges their support for farmers, only to go back to Washington to give hand-outs to big oil lobbyists at the expense of hardworking Iowa families and rural communities,” said Rep. Axne.

“Let’s be clear: the EPA answers to the President, not the other way around. Enough fancy press conferences and broken promises, Iowa farmers deserve action from this Administration. Today, I’m calling on the President to stand by his word and publicly demand the EPA put forth a new rule that ensures 15 billion gallons means 15 billion,” said Rep. Axne.

On October 4th, the Administration announced they would ‘restore integrity’ to the Renewable Fuel Standard by reallocating for all gallons lost due to biofuel waivers. The EPA today announced they would reallocate waived gallons based on recommendations made by the Department of Energy (DOE), which the EPA has consistently ignored. This bait and switch will significantly reduce market demand for ethanol and further risk the livelihood of Iowa farmers and producers.