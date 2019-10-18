Irrigation season ends with excellent carry over for 2020

The irrigation season in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska is in the books for what was a rocky year for many irrigators.

Shane Hayden, public relations with the Bureau of Reclamation Wyoming Office in Casper, said the Bureau went into the season with excellent storage, which will be carried over to the next irrigation season.

“Overall in the North Platte Basin, we’re looking really good going into the water year 2020. We ended the water year with a little over 2 million acre-feet of water in the system,” he said.

The storage puts the reservoir system at about 145 percent of normal. Hayden said the system in an excellent position to handle a dry or wet year.

He said the collapse of the Ft. Laramie Canal didn’t affect much of the water storage, as early-season demands weren’t very high, and the water was used but delayed to those areas.