Irrigators asked to contact irrigation districts if shutting pivots off early

A forecast of record highs on Saturday will be followed by a cold front to begin late Monday, Sept. 7. Temperatures could drop into the 20s and cause a hard freeze of crops under irrigation.

Since the irrigation season is almost over, many of the irrigation districts will be shutting down the week of Sept. 8-11.

“A lot of the center pivots won’t be able to operate in cold temperatures,” said Dennis Strauch, general manager of Pathfinder Irrigation District. “So, we’re asking our irrigators to provide us as much notice as they can if they are going to shut their systems down. So we can make adjustments and avoid spills or losses of water.”

Pathfinder Irrigation District will begin shutting down the Interstate Canal system on Sept. 11, and flows into the canal will terminate on Sept. 13.

Deliveries from the Main Canal will stop as canal levels drop from Sept. 12-13.

The flows in the High Line, Low Line, and Supply Canals will shut down on the morning of Sept. 13, deliveries from these canals will stop as the water levels in the channels drop.

Water users should schedule their final irrigation accordingly and contact their ditchrider as the shutdown proceeds to know when deliveries to their farm will terminate.