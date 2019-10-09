John Deere Collectors 2020 Conference Announced

Organizers recently announced the 11th Gathering of the Green Conference in Davenport, Iowa. The event, planned for March 18-21, 2020, is a conference for John Deer enthusiast and collectors.

Organizers say the conference site at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, will transform into a County Fair atmosphere with elaborate displays that focus on the 2020 theme, “It’s Fair Time.” Gathering of the Green board member Ken Reese says it’s also important because county fairs “were an important place for Deere and John Deere Dealers to exhibit and market their latest equipment in the 1930-1970’s.”

The Gathering of the Green offers more than 60 workshops for attendees and typically includes a collection of old John Deere tractors and implements, along with collectible items. Organizers of the event are all volunteers who are members of one of four tractor clubs in the Quad Cities region.

Conference registration is now open. Conference details are available on the Gathering of the Green’s website at www.gatheringofthegreen.com.