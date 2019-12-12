Johnson to Retire from Role as Farmers Union President

National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson announced earlier this week he will retire from his role in Washington, D.C. next year. Johnson will not seek reelection during the 2020 NFU annual convention in March, when his current term will end.

NFU will elect his successor during the meeting in Savannah, Georgia. Johnson told reporters that Rob Larew, NFU’s senior vice president of public policy, is currently the lone candidate for the role.

Before leading the family farm organization, he served as North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner and as president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Johnson, a third-generation family farmer from Turtle Lake, North Dakota, grew up in Farmers Union, participating in the organization’s youth programs and serving as a county president and chairman of the board of a local Farmers Union cooperative.

He says, “it has been my greatest honor to serve this organization and the admirable farmers and ranchers who comprise its membership.”