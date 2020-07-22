July Cattle on Feed Report Preview

The Wall Street Journal has compiled a list of commodity firms estimates for the July Cattle on Feed Report. The report will be released at 3 PM ET or 2 PM CT.

Ahead of the report analysts believe more cattle will be placed into feed yards than in previous months. This could be from drought conditions that have steadily grown in Southern States forcing feeder cattle to come off of grass faster.

July Cattle on Feed July 2020 % to 2019 Est. Range of Estimates On Feed 100.00% 99.90% 99.1-100.7% Placed 99.00% 103.60% 100.1-107.9% Marketed 72.00% 101.00% 98.8-103.1%