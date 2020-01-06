K-State Soybean Production Schools scheduled for January

Six schools to be offered across Kansas in 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A series of six K-State Soybean Production Schools will be offered in mid- to late January 2020 to provide in-depth training for soybean producers and key stakeholders. The schools are sponsored by the Kansas Soybean Commission.

The schools are located in areas across Kansas with significant soybean acreage. Having several locations spread across the main soybean-growing regions will allow for targeted programs that are geared toward the varied production topics specific to each region.

The half-day schools will cover issues facing soybean producers in eastern and central Kansas. Each school will feature the following topics: weed control, crop production, soil fertility and nutrient management, insect control, disease management, and market outlook.

The locations and dates for the six schools are:

Jan. 13 – Monday

• Smith Center, KS – 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall 403 W. Highway 36 Contact: Sandra Wick, swick@ksu.edu RSVP by Jan. 8



• Salina, KS – 3:30 to 7:30 pm

Webster Conference Center 2601 North Ohio Street Contact: Jay Wisbey, jwisbey@ksu.edu RSVP by Jan. 8



Jan. 14 – Tuesday

• Mulvane, KS – 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

Pix Community Center 101 E Main St Contact: Randy Hein, rvhein@ksu.edu; Jeff Seiler, jseiler4@ksu.edu RSVP by Jan. 8



Jan. 21 – Tuesday

• Emporia, KS – 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Anderson Building Lyon County Fairgrounds 2650 W US Hwy 50 Contact: Brian Rees, brees@ksu.edu RSVP by Jan. 16



Jan. 22 – Wednesday

• Atchison, KS – 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

Cedar Ridge Restaurant (4 miles NW of Atchison) 17028 318th Rd. Contact: Ray Ladd, cladd@ksu.edu RSVP by Jan. 17



• Marysville, KS – 3:30 to 7:30 pm

Marysville Helvering/Senior Center 111 S 8th St. (Please use the west door) Contact: Anastasia Johnson, anastasia@ksu.edu RSVP by Jan. 17



Registration for each school starts 30 minutes prior to each program.

A meal will be provided, courtesy of Kansas Soybean. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by the RSVP date listed above for their chosen location. Online registration is available at K-State Soybean Schools (http://bit.ly/KSUSoybean) or by emailing or calling the nearest local K-State Research and Extension office for the location participants plan to attend.

For more information, contact: Kathy Gehl, extension agronomy program coordinator, kgehl@ksu.edu, 785-532-3354; or Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State Crop Production and Cropping Systems Specialist, ciampitti@ksu.edu, 785-532-6940.