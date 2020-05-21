K-State to host virtual wheat field day May 27-28

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University will host its first-ever live Virtual Wheat Field Day on the evenings of Wed., May 27 and Thurs., May 28.

In a twist on the typical wheat field day that Kansas farmers often attend, K-State Research and Extension will host a two-part wheat field day live on YouTube to update growers and others on the most recent crop advances and challenges while keeping producers safe from COVID-19, said Romulo Lollato, extension wheat specialist.

The May 27-28 Virtual Wheat Field Day 2020, which Lollato said is really two “field evenings,” begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Agriculture Today radio host Eric Atkinson will moderate the program. The format will allow for questions from the audience.

Growers are encouraged to attend one or both evenings on YouTube live at separate links: May 27 session and May 28 session.

The program, with each speaker presenting from their own homes, includes:

May 27

Welcome and introduction – Eric Atkinson, host of Agriculture Today radio show

State of the 2020 Kansas wheat crop and variety selection in different parts of Kansas – Romulo Lollato, K-State extension agronomist

Diseases in the 2020 Kansas wheat crop; selecting varieties with disease resistance in mind – Erick DeWolf, K-State plant pathologist

Variety performance and selection in western Kansas – Lucas Haag, K-State northwest area agronomist

Introduction: New K-State extension wheat pathologist – Kelsey Andersen

Discussion panel with questions from the audience – Eric Atkinson

May 28

Welcome and introduction – Eric Atkinson

Current and upcoming K-State varieties for central Kansas – Allan Fritz, K-State wheat breeder;

Current and upcoming K-State varieties for western Kansas – Guorong Zhang, K-State wheat breeder

Variety performance and selection in central Kansas – Stu Duncan, K-State northeast area extension agronomist

Overview of Kansas Wheat Commission-sponsored research – Aaron Harries, KWC

Discussion panel with questions from the audience – Eric Atkinson

More information is available by contacting Lollato at lollato@ksu.edu or 785-477-4644.