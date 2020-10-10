K-State’s annual Swine Day will be online, Nov. 18-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Even during a global pandemic, swine experts at Kansas State University are committed to making research a cornerstone of their program.

This year’s annual K-State Swine Day – scheduled Nov. 18-19 – will be held online only but they’re promising a program chock-full of research presentations just like year’s past.

“Due to increasing concerns around the evolving Covid-19 situation and standing by our commitment to the safety of our participants, volunteers and partners as our top priority, we’ve made the decision to transition this year’s Swine Day to an online format,” said Mike Tokach, University Distinguished Professor and swine specialist with K-State Research and Extension.

Registration is now available at KSUSwine.org and is free through Nov. 11. More information also is available online from the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Tokach said the online program includes a series of 15- to 20-minute presentations beginning at 10 a.m. each day and focusing on swine nutrition, feed safety and feed processing.

The agenda includes:

November 18

Feeding sows immediately before farrowing.

Minimizing disruption in nutrient intake after weaning.

Preparing for a world without zinc oxide.

Current K-State swine nutrition and management research.

Understanding and influencing pig body weight variation.

November 19

Feed Safety, including feed mill biosecurity and research findings.

Feed processing, including sessions on corn particle size, pellet quality and amino acid digestibility.

For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.