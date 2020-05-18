KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of May 18

This week’s crop progress numbers reported by NASS show planting for corn and soybeans quickly nearing the finish line in several states. Winter wheat quality stays almost unchanged week to week. Moisture levels changed slightly from last week.

NASS does make note at the top of the report that in the first two weeks of June it will gather information about this season’s crop production, supplies of grain in storage, and livestock inventory. The information will help producers, suppliers, traders, buyers and others make informed business decisions. The results will be available on June 25 in the Hogs and Pigs report and on June 30 in the Acreage and Grain Stocks reports. Farmers should watch for their surveys in the mail soon.

Back to crop progress corn planting nationally was 80% complete compared to the 5 year average of 71%. Looking back last year with the numerous planting delays corn planting is up 36%. Nebraska along with several I states and Minnesota have less than 10% of the corn crop left to plant. As of May 17, 91% of Nebraska’s corn is planted. Well ahead of the 5 year average of 78%. Kansas is 74% planted just 2% ahead of the 5 year average. While most states are ahead on their corn planting other states are struggling to get going. Pennsylvania drags the nation with the least corn planted at only 15%. Well behind the 5 year average of 49%.

With over half the corn crop already planted corn emergence is strong across the country. Nationally 43% of the corn crop is emerged up 19% week to week. That is ahead of the 5 year average of 40%. Nebraska is now over the half way mark with 54% of the corn emerged. Up 24% week to week and 32% ahead of a year ago. Kansas has 45% of it’s corn crop emerged. Up from the five year average of 46%.

It’s a similar story in soybean planting with 53% of the nations soybeans planted. A far cry from last years 16% at the same time. Nebraska has 78% of the soybeans planted up 34% from a year ago and up from the 5 year average of 42%. Kansas has 37% of the soybean crop planted up from the 5 year average of 22%.

Right alongside the corn, soybeans are emerging well. Nationally 18% of the soybeans are above ground. Just 6% ahead of the 5 year average. Nebraska takes soybean emergence one notch better with 29% of the crop emerged. That’s 23% emerged since last week and 24% more emerged than a year ago. Kansas more than doubles their 5 year average with 15% of soybeans emerged. The 5 year average for Kansas is 7%.

Sorghum made another notable appearance in USDA’s weekly export inspections on Monday, but for the current crop US producers are a little behind. Nationally sorghum planting is considered 32% complete as compared to the 5 year average of 34%. Nebraska breaks the national trend with 28% of the sorghum planted as compared to the 5 year average of 22%. Kansas has planted 9% of the sorghum crop compared to the 5 year average of 4%.

For some, time seems to be flying by and custom harvesters are starting to make their way South. Winter wheat heading out is a little behind this year though. 56% of the national winter wheat crop has headed out. Compared to the 5 year average of 62%. Kansas has 61% of it’s winter wheat crop headed out well behind the 5 year average of 75%. Nebraska winter wheat heading is rated at 5% compared to 23% on the 5 year average. Still looking at last year Nebraska is near par with 2019 winter wheat heading out at this time was at 6%.

Winter wheat quality was fairly steady week to week. Nationally winter wheat dropped 1% to 52% good to excellent. Kansas winter wheat went up 2% to 40% good to excellent. Nebraska remained unchanged week to week at 67% good to excellent. Colorado winter wheat is fairly even across all categories now with 28% good to excellent, 28%, fair, 22% poor and 22% very poor. No other major winter wheat growing state has double digit very poor wheat quality.

Oats look fairly good across the country. Nationally the oat crop is rated 75% good to excellent. Nebraska’s oat crop is rated at 68% good to excellent. Iowa’s oat crop is rated at 70% good to excellent.

Pasture and range condition for Nebraska was rated 78% good to excellent with 0% in the very poor stage. Kansas pasture and range was rated 53% good to excellent. 10% now in the poor stage.

Moisture ticked up a little in Kansas and down a little in Nebraska. Topsoil moisture for Nebraska was rated at 77% adequate to surplus down 3% from last week. Kansas topsoil moisture was rated at 66% adequate to surplus up 10% week to week. Nebraska subsoil moisture was rated at 84% adequate to surplus unchanged week to week. Kansas subsoil moisture was rated at 72% adequate to surplus up 3% from last week.

See the entire report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/kd17dd70q/gm80jg11q/prog2120.pdf

Clay Patton recaps the report: